July 10, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Sports Bureau

LONATO (ITALY)

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot rounds of 24 and 25, albeit in the RPO section, of skeet in the shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, on Monday.

The regulars in the team, Ananjeet Singh Naruka (48) and Gurjoat Khangura (46) had done done well, but not good enough in a highly competitive field of 158 shooters.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan had shot 21 in his first round. The second Indian competing in the RPO section, Sheeraz Sheikh, had rounds of 22 and 23.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon shot 25 and 23 while Maheshwari Chauhan had two rounds of 23. Darshna Rathore had a tough time with rounds of 21 and 18.

