Shotgun teams take shape for World Cup

Prithviraj Tondaiman.

February 18, 2022 02:17 IST

Prithviraj Tondaiman resurrected his Olympic hopes in trap by reviving his fortunes with a stellar performance in the two selection trials conducted at short notice by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

A regular member of the national trap team, Prithviraj had shot 115 in the national championship, but had scores of 122 and 120 in the two trials to be placed on top of the table ahead of Vivaan Kapoor and Zoravar Singh Sandhu. Shapath Bharadwaj, the national junior champion and Olympian Kynan Chenai followed in the fourth and fifth spots on the basis of the average scores of the three competitions.

Ankur Mittal who won the trap gold in the national championship slipped to the 20th spot following scores of 111 and 109 in the trials.

In women’s trap, Shreyasi Singh was on top of the merit list and was followed by Pragati Dubey, Rajeshwari Kumar, Manisha Keer and Shagun Chowdhary. The selection will also take into account the eligibility of the shooters based on them achieving the Minimum Travel Score (MTS).

In skeet, Gurjoat Singh topped the averages as he followed his national championship score of 120 with 116 and 118. He was followed by Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Amrinder Singh Cheema and Parampal Singh Guron.

In women’s skeet, the merit list was topped by former national champion Maheshwari Chauhan who returned scores of 115 and 116 in the trials after having shot 110 in the national championship. She was followed by Areeba Khan, Darshna Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon and Karttiki Singh Shaktawat.