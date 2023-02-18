Short ball could be a great idea, says Mohammed Shami

February 18, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST

Mohammed Siraj softened up David Warner with a couple of well-directed bouncers that hit his arm and the head. Soon, it was Mohammed Shami who had the last laugh by getting the left-hander out after being hit for back-to-back boundaries.

“I think it is wrong to maintain that our pitches are conducive only for spinners. If you take a close look, you’ll discover that all the fast bowlers have come here after performing well and know the home conditions very well,” said Shami.

About bowling on home pitches, he said, “We have been told repeatedly from our early days that the wickets here are on the slower side (compared to some other countries).

“But I feel that the use of the short ball could be a great idea on our pitches. Bouncers are always an option,” Shami added.

Asked about the par score on this pitch, Australia opener Usman Khawaja said, “It was difficult for me, but I don’t know the par score. Let India bat on it. I feel like 260 is pretty good but we will have to wait and see.”