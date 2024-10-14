Olympic 50m rifle 3-position champion Yukun Liu of China was declared the athlete of the year by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) during the opening ceremony of the World Cup Final at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday.

Luciano Rossi, ISSF president, presented the award to Liu.

Yang Jiin of Korea, the women’s 25m sports pistol Olympic champion, was adjudged the female athlete of the year.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared the championship open at the ceremony that witnessed many cultural dance performances. “The World Cup Final is not just a competition, but a celebration of excellence and unity,” said the Minister.

