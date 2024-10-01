Parth Mane was crowned the World junior champion as he won the air rifle gold by beating Huang Liwanlin of China by 0.7 point in the World junior shooting championship in Lima.

Parth, trailing before the last shot as the Chinese had a perfect 10.9 to nose ahead, delivered a 10.6 last shot to secure the gold, as the Chinese shot 9.6.

Parth, along with Ajay Malik and Abhinav Shaw, who also made the final, won the team gold for India.

The three Indian women also made the final, but could not win an individual medal. However, Gautami Bhanot, Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Anushka Thokur won the team gold with a world record. Gautami lost the race for an individual medal by 0.2 point.

India was on top of the medals table with five gold and three bronze. China was second with two gold and a silver.

In junior women’s skeet, Mansi Raghuwanshi shot 109, despite an 18 in the fourth round, but missed the final by one point. She was placed eighth.

The results: 10m air rifle: Junior men: 1. Parth Mane 250.7 (627.7); 2. Huang LIwanlin (Chn) 250.0 (626.9); 3. Braden Peiser (USA) 229.1 (629.8); 5. Ajay Malik 186.7 (628.8); 7. Abhinav Shaw 144.2 (627.0); 13. Umamahesh Maddineni 625.5; 14. Talwar Singh 625.2.

Team: 1. India (1883.5); 2. USA (1877.6); 3. Germany (1873.9).

Junior women: 1. Wang Zifei (Chn) 253.0 (635.7 WR); 2. Oceanne Muller (Fra) 251.6 (633.1); 3. Katie Zaun (USA) 230.2 (630.1); 4. Gautami Bhanot 209.3 (634.7); 5. Shambhavi Kshirsagar 188.4 (632.6); 7. Ojasvi Thakur 146.1 (631.4).

Team: 1. India 1894.8 (WR); 2. USA 1881.8; 3. Norway 1876.7.