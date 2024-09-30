ADVERTISEMENT

India stays on top of medals table

Updated - September 30, 2024 08:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The Indian mixed air pistol and mixed air rifle teams won the bronze medals in the World junior shooting championship in Lima. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The effort helped India stay on top of the medals table with two gold and five bronze. Romania, Taiwan and Germany followed with one gold medal each.

The pair of Gautami Bhanot and Ajay Malik beat the Croats Anamarija Turk and Darko Tomasevic 17-9 for the mixed air rifle bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the mixed air pistol event, the battle for bronze was between two Indian teams, as Lakshita and Parmod beat Kanishka Dagar and Mukesh Nelavalli 16-8.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The results: Mixed air pistol: 1. Germany 17 (576); 2. Ukraine 9 (576); 3. India-2 (Lakshita & Parmod) 16 (575); 4. India (Kanishka Dagar, Mukesh Nelavalli) 8 (573).

Mixed air rifle: 1. China 17 (634.1); 2. France 15 (631.3); 3. India (Gautami Bhanot, Ajay Malik) 17 (628.9); 4. Croatia 9 (628.7); 6. India-2 (Shambhavi Kshirsagar, Abhinav Shaw) 628.1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US