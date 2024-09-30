GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India stays on top of medals table

Updated - September 30, 2024 08:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The Indian mixed air pistol and mixed air rifle teams won the bronze medals in the World junior shooting championship in Lima. 

The effort helped India stay on top of the medals table with two gold and five bronze. Romania, Taiwan and Germany followed with one gold medal each.

The pair of Gautami Bhanot and Ajay Malik beat the Croats Anamarija Turk and Darko Tomasevic 17-9 for the mixed air rifle bronze.

In the mixed air pistol event, the battle for bronze was between two Indian teams, as Lakshita and Parmod beat Kanishka Dagar and Mukesh Nelavalli 16-8.

The results: Mixed air pistol: 1. Germany 17 (576); 2. Ukraine 9 (576); 3. India-2 (Lakshita & Parmod) 16 (575); 4. India (Kanishka Dagar, Mukesh Nelavalli) 8 (573).

Mixed air rifle: 1. China 17 (634.1); 2. France 15 (631.3); 3. India (Gautami Bhanot, Ajay Malik) 17 (628.9); 4. Croatia 9 (628.7); 6. India-2 (Shambhavi Kshirsagar, Abhinav Shaw) 628.1.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:10 pm IST

