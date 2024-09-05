GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mahit Sandhu wins rifle prone gold

Hannover

Published - September 05, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Mira Biatovszki, champion Mahit Sandhu and Yuliia Yevtushenko, the rifle prone medallists.

Mira Biatovszki, champion Mahit Sandhu and Yuliia Yevtushenko, the rifle prone medallists. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mahit Sandhu shot world record scores in both the finals and qualification to clinch the 50m rifle prone gold in style in the second World deaf shooting championship.

Mahit shot 247.4 to beat Mira Biatovszki of Hungary by 2.2 points for the gold. Natasha Joshi qualified well, but ended up seventh.

In men’s 25m rapid fire pistol, Abhinav Deshwal was beaten 42-41 to the gold by Oleksandr Kolodi of Ukraine, who had qualified with the world record equalling score of 575.

The results: Men: 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Oleksandr Kolodi (Ukr) 42 (575 EWR); 2. Abhinav Deshwal 41 (571); 3. Ming-Jui Hsu (Tpe) 38 (557); 5. Shubham Vashist 24 (558); 7. Chetan Sapkal 16 (564).

50m rifle prone: 1. Mahit Sandhu 247.4 (WR) 617.8 (WR); 2. Mira Biatovszki (Hun) 245.2 (610.4); 3. Yuliia Yevtushenko (Ukr) 224.5 (599.2); 7. Natasha Joshi 139.3 (603.5).

