Esha Singh executes a sterling final in sports pistol

Updated - May 12, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 06:11 pm IST - BHOPAL

Sports Bureau

Esha Singh was at her fighting best as she won the 25m sports pistol with a 43-40 margin over Manu Bhaker in the third Olympic shooting trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Sunday.

Esha had conceded a lot of ground with a qualification score of 579, as against the top score of 586 by Rhythm Sangwan who was placed third, to gain a 0.6 point bonus for winning the final. Like the way Manu had done in the first trial, Esha also shot a score better than the world record in the final.

In men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol, Anish Bhanwala was too sharp and beat fellow Olympic quota winner Vijayveer Sidhu 36-31, registering a perfect-5, five times in the final.

The results:

Men: 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Anish Bhanwala 36 (587); 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 31 (580); 3. Ankur Goel 19 (579); 4. Adarsh Singh 17 (572); 5. Bhavesh Shekhawat 13 (577).

Women: 25m sports pistol: 1. Esha Singh 43 (579); 2. Manu Bhaker 40 (585); 3. Rhythm Sangwan 33 (586); 4. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 26 (585); 5. Abhidnya Patil 20 (575).

