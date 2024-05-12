GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Esha Singh executes a sterling final in sports pistol

Updated - May 12, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 06:11 pm IST - BHOPAL

Sports Bureau

Esha Singh was at her fighting best as she won the 25m sports pistol with a 43-40 margin over Manu Bhaker in the third Olympic shooting trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Sunday.

Esha had conceded a lot of ground with a qualification score of 579, as against the top score of 586 by Rhythm Sangwan who was placed third, to gain a 0.6 point bonus for winning the final. Like the way Manu had done in the first trial, Esha also shot a score better than the world record in the final.

In men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol, Anish Bhanwala was too sharp and beat fellow Olympic quota winner Vijayveer Sidhu 36-31, registering a perfect-5, five times in the final.

The results:

Men: 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Anish Bhanwala 36 (587); 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 31 (580); 3. Ankur Goel 19 (579); 4. Adarsh Singh 17 (572); 5. Bhavesh Shekhawat 13 (577).

Women: 25m sports pistol: 1. Esha Singh 43 (579); 2. Manu Bhaker 40 (585); 3. Rhythm Sangwan 33 (586); 4. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 26 (585); 5. Abhidnya Patil 20 (575).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.