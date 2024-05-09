ADVERTISEMENT

Anantjeet Singh Naruka misses skeet final by two points

Updated - May 09, 2024 08:19 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 08:12 pm IST

BAKU

Sports Bureau

Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 120 out of 125 and missed the skeet final by two points in the shooting World Cup on Thursday. Naruka had a series of 22, 25, 25, 24 and 24 for the 15th spot in a field of 80.

In women’s skeet, Olympic quota winner Raiza Dhillon shot 114 for the 16th spot in a field of 45. The other Olympic quota winner Maheshwari Chauhan shot 113 for the 20th place.

The results: Skeet: Men: 1. Lyu Jianlin (Chn) 56(122); 2. Federico Gil (Arg) 50(122); 3. Ben Llewellin (GBR) 42(124); 15. Anantjeet Singh Naruka 120; 54. Sheeraz Sheikh 115; 76. Mairaj Ahmad Khan 105. RPO: Kuldeep Sanyashi 117; Arjun Thakur 110.

Women: 1. Austen Smith (USA) 56(119); 2. Martina Maruzzo (Ita) 50(120); 3. Danka Bartekova (Svk) 43(119); 16. Raiza Dhillon 114; 20. Maheshwari Chauhan 113; 25. Ganemat Sekhon 111.

