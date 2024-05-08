ADVERTISEMENT

Anantjeet Singh Naruka stays in the race for final

Updated - May 08, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Baku (Azerbaijan)

Sports Bureau

Asian Games silver medallist and Olympic quota winner Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 72 following rounds of 22, 25, 25 in skeet in the shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

The other Indians were not in best form, with Sheeraz Sheikh (67) and Mairaj Ahmad Khan (63) finding themselves in the 67th and 76th spots among 80 shooters.

In women’s skeet, Olympic quota winners Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan, apart from World Cup medallist Ganemat Sekhon, shot identical score of 69. Two more rounds on Thursday will lead to the top six competing in the finals.

