April 27, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Esha Singh asserted her efficiency in the final as she defeated qualification topper Rhythm Sangwan (584) to the top spot in women’s air pistol in the second Olympic shooting trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia took the third spot ahead of Surbhi Rao. Manu Bhaker, who had the second best qualification score of 580, slipped to fifth following a 7.8 on the 16th shot. She did respond strongly with 10.5 on the next two shots but to no avail.

In men’s air pistol also, the lowest qualifications core shooter, Arjun Singh Cheema, rose to the top ahead of Ravinder Singh and Olympic quota winner Varun Tomar. Qualification toppers Sarabjot Singh and Naveen were placed fourth and fifth respectively.

In women’s air rifle, Olympian Elavenil Valarivan shot 251.5 to beat Ramita Jindal by 0.4 point. Olympic quota winners Tilottama Sen and Mehuli Ghosh were third and fourth respectively. The topper of the first final, Nancy Mandhotra, who had shot the best qualification score of 633.1, finished fifth.

In the Olympic selection race, the qualification scores matter the most, especially in air events, in which the winner of the final gets only 0.3 point.

In men’s air rifle, former Divyansh Singh Panwar emerged on top with 251.9 points. He beat Sri Karthik Sabari Raj by 1.2 point, while Arjun Babuta was placed third ahead of qualification topper Sandeep Singh (632.6). World champion Rudrankksh Patil was fifth after having shot 628.7 in qualification.

The Olympic selection race will take a concrete shape during the third and fourth trials scheduled at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal from May 11 to 19.

The results:

10m air rifle: Men: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 251.9 (629.2); 2. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 250.7 (625.6); 3. Arjun Babuta 230.0 (632.3); 4. Sandeep Singh 208.5 (632.6); 5. Rudrankksh Patil 186.2 (628.7).

Women: 1. Elavenil Valarivan 251.5 (630.0); 2. Ramita Jindal 251.0 (628.3); 3. Tilottama Sen 229.8 (631.2); 4. Mehuli Ghosh 208.4 (626.8); 5. Nancy Mandhotra 187.5 (633.1).

10m air pistol: Men: 1. Arjun Singh Cheema 244.6 (575); 2. Ravinder Singh 242.4 (578); 3. Varun Tomar 221.1 (580); 4. Sarabjot Singh 201.3 (581); 5. Naveen 179.3 (581).

Women: 1. Esha Singh 244.9 (575); 2. Rhythm Sangwan 241.8 (584); 3. Palak Gulia 217.9 (576); 4. Surbhi Rao 196.9 (579); 5. Manu Bhaker 177.9 (580).