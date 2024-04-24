April 24, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Asian Games gold medallist and world record holder Sift Kaur Samra asserted herself by topping the women’s 50 rifle 3-position final with a score of 466.3 in the Olympic shooting trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Sift beat qualification topper Ashi Chouksey (590) by 3.7 points, while Olympian Anjum Moudgil took the third place ahead of Nischal and Olympic quota winner Shriyanka Sadangi.

In men’s rifle 3-position event, Niraj Kumar shot 469.2 in the final to beat qualification topper Swapnil Kusale (592) by 1.3 point. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar took the third spot ahead of Olympian Chain Singh and Olympic quota winner Akhil Sheoran.

Olympic quota winner Tilottama Sen (632.4) and Sandeep Singh (634.4) topped the air rifle qualification phase in the women’s and men’s sections respectively.

Rhythm Sangwan focused better to top women’s air pistol with a modest score of 578, one point ahead of Esha Singh. Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia and Olympian Manu Bhaker shot 572.

In men’s air pistol, Olympic quota winner Varun Tomar topped with 583, three points ahead of Arjun Singh Cheema. The other Olympic quota winner Sarabjot Singh was a bit off target and shot 575.

The results:

10m air pistol (qualification stage): Men: 1. Varun Tomar 583; 2. Arjun Singh Cheema 580; 3. Naveen 575; 4. Sarabjot Singh 575; 5. Ravinder Singh 574.

Women: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 578; 2. Esha Singh 577; 3. Palak Gulia 572; 4. Manu Bhaker 572; 5. Surbhi Rao 570.

10m air rifle (qualification stage): Men: 1. Sandeep Singh 634.4; 2. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 630.9; 3. Rudrankksh Patil 630.5; 4. Arjun Babuta 629.4; 5. Divyansh Singh Panwar 629.2.

Women: 1. Tilottama Sen 632.4; 2. Nancy Mandhotra 631.2; 3. Ramita Jindal 631.1; 4. Mehuli Ghosh 630.7; 5. Elavenil Valarivan 628.7.

50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Niraj Kumar 462.2 (579); 2. Swapnil Kusale 460.9 (592); 3. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 450.5 (576). Women: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 466.3 (583); 2. Ashi Chouksey 462.6 (590); 3. Anjum Moudgil 449.2 (581).

