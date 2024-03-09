March 09, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Mona Agarwal won the women’s air rifle gold and the Paralympic quota place for Paris in the WSPS World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Avani Lekhara won the bronze, but had already secured the quota place.

It was the ninth Paralympic quota for India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results:

R1 men’s 10m air rifle standing: 1. Lee Jangho (Kor) 249.9 (621.6); 2. Yerkin Gabbasov (Kaz) 246.8 (619.0); 3. Sotirios Galogavros (Gre) 224.8 (622.6); 9. Mahavir Unhalkar 615.0.

S2 women’s 10m air rifle standing: 1. Mona Agarwal 250.7 (618.0); 2. Zhang Cuiping (Chn) 248.8 (627.7); 3. Avani Lekhara 227.0 (623.9).

P3 Mixed 25m pistol: 1. Yang Chao (Chn) 27 (589 WR); 2. Szymon Sowinski (Pol) 24 (565); 3. Huang Xing (Chn) 21 (580); 4. Vikash Bhatiwal 16 (566)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.