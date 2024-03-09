GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mona Agarwal wins gold and Paralympic quota place

March 09, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Mona Agarwal won the women’s air rifle gold and the Paralympic quota place for Paris in the WSPS World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Avani Lekhara won the bronze, but had already secured the quota place.

It was the ninth Paralympic quota for India.

The results:

R1 men’s 10m air rifle standing: 1. Lee Jangho (Kor) 249.9 (621.6); 2. Yerkin Gabbasov (Kaz) 246.8 (619.0); 3. Sotirios Galogavros (Gre) 224.8 (622.6); 9. Mahavir Unhalkar 615.0.

S2 women’s 10m air rifle standing: 1. Mona Agarwal 250.7 (618.0); 2. Zhang Cuiping (Chn) 248.8 (627.7); 3. Avani Lekhara 227.0 (623.9).

P3 Mixed 25m pistol: 1. Yang Chao (Chn) 27 (589 WR); 2. Szymon Sowinski (Pol) 24 (565); 3. Huang Xing (Chn) 21 (580); 4. Vikash Bhatiwal 16 (566)

