March 05, 2024 05:10 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - PATIALA

Olympian Angad Vir singh Bajwa topped the men’s skeet with 59 out of 60 after shooting 121 in qualification in the third National shotgun selection trials here.

With the event doubling up as the Olympic trials for Paris, Angad, who has the world record 60 out of 60 in the finals, enhanced his chances.

Olympic quota winner and Asian Games silver medallist Anantjeet Singh Naruka was placed fourth behind Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Arjun Thakur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gurnihal Singh Garcha, who had pipped World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan 4-3 in the shoot-off after being tied on 117, finished fifth ahead of the other qualification topper Kuldeep Sanyashi (121).

In women’s skeet, Darshna Rathore shot 123 out of 125 in qualification but was placed sixth in the final. Maheshwari Chauhan topped the final, beating Areeba Khan 55-52, Sanjana Sood was third, ahead of Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon.

The results:

Trap: Men: 1. Aryavansh Tyagi 46(117); 2. Prithviraj Tondaiman 44(119); 3. Udaivir Singh Jaijee 36(117). Women: 1. Neeru 39(1) (107); 2. Rajeshwari Kumari 39(0) (112); 3. Shreyasi Singh 28(114).

Skeet: Men: 1. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 59(121); 2. Bhavtegh Singh Gill 52(119); 3. Arjun Thakur 45(120)

Women: 1. Maheshwari Chauhan 55(119); 2. Areeba Khan 52(118); 3. Sanjana Sood 43(109).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.