January 19, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ganemat Sekhon and Maheshwari Chauhan shot remarkably well to stay among the top after three rounds of women’s skeet in the Asian shotgun championship in Kuwait on Friday.

Ganemat had 71 out of 75, following rounds of 24, 24 and 23 and was one point behind the leader Gao Jinmei of China.

Maheshwari had rounds of 23, 23 and 24 as she followed in the third place with 70. Two more rounds will be followed by the final for the top six.

Only China and Korea have managed to win one Olympic quota each so far in the event. Thus, the second day’s competition is expected to be fierce.

Raiza Dhillon was in the eighth place with 67.

In men’s skeet, Asian Games silver medallist Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was joint second along with two others with a score of 72, following rounds of 25, 23 and 24. Ma Chenglong led with 73. Gurjoat Khangura and Munek Battula had low third rounds and thus slipped to the 14th and 25th spots with scores of 68 and 67 respectively.

Asia has won three Olympic quota in the event so far through Korea, Qatar and Chinese Taipei. It should be very competitive battle on Saturday, for the two Olympic quota places on offer, in a field of 60 shooters.

