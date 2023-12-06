December 06, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - BHOPAL

Vijayveer Sidhu won the men’s and junior gold medals in 25 standard pistol in the 66th National shooting championships at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Wednesday.

Ankur Goel and Vijayveer Sidhu had tied at 575, but the latter took the gold on the basis of better score of inner-10s, 15-13.

Vijayveer was joined on the podium by twin brother Udhayveer Sidhu with the bronze medal in the junior section.

The results:

25m standard pistol: Men: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 575 (15x); 2. Ankur Goel 575 (13x), 3. Mukesh Nelavalli 573.

Junior men: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 575; 2. Mukesh Nelavalli 573 (17x); 3. Udhayveer Sidhu 573 (10x).

