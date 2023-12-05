December 05, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vivaan Kapoor defeated Zoravar Singh Sandhu 4-3 in the shoot-off to win men’s trap in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

Both Vivaan and Zoravar had shot very well in qualification to top the list with 121 out of 125.

Former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu was third, ahead of Gyanchand Susheel Sharan, Balabhadra Tarasia and Shardul Vihan. World Cup medallist this season, Prithviraj Tondaiman, was 10th with 117.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta was 13th with 116 while Olympian Kynan Chenai was 25th with 114 in a field of 82 shooters.

In women’s trap, Olympic quota winner Rajeshwari Kumari beat Bhavya Tripathi 1-0 in the shoot-off after being tied on 43 for the top spot. Rajeshwari had topped qualification with 118.

The results:

Trap: Men: 1. Vivaan Kapoor 44(3) 121; 2. Zoravar Singh Sandhu 44(2) 121; 3. Manavjit Singh Sandhu 35 (118).

Women: 1. Rajeshwari Kumari 43(1) 118; 2. Bhavya Tripathi 43(0) 114; 3. Shreyasi Singh 32 (116).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.