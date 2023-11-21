ADVERTISEMENT

Divya makes air pistol final, but ends seventh

November 21, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

T.S. Divya made the final of women’s air pistol but ended seventh in the World Cup Finals in Doha on Tuesday. The Chinese, Li Xue, Zhao Nan and Jiang Ranxin, swept all the three medals.

In men’s air pistol, the lone Indian entrant, Sarabjot Singh, shot 581 and missed the final by one point. Robin Walter of Germany beat qualification topper Paolo Monna of Italy by 3.3 points for the gold.

The results:

10m air pistol: Men: 1. Robin Walter (Ger) 243.3(585); 2. Paolo Monna (Ita) 240.0(586); 3. Emils Vasermanis (Lat) 220.3(582); 9. Sarabjot Singh 581.

Women: 1. Li Xue (Chn) 244.7(581); 2. Zhao Nan (Chn) 243.6(579); 3. Jiang Ranxin (Chn) 223.4(575); 7. T.S. Divya 137.8(576); 13. Esha Singh 571.

