August 02, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

NEW DELHI

A distinguished paralympian and a four-time Paralympic medallist, Manuela Schmermund of Germany, has joined the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation as the rifle coach for the Para Project Leap. The project has gained momentum at the Gun for Glory Sanskardham Academy in Gujarat.

“We are privileged to have Manuela Schmermund on board as the rifle coach for Para Project Leap. Her achievements and dedication to the sport make her an ideal mentor for our talented para-athletes. We are confident that our trainees will not only get the insight but also the inspiration to be a champion like her”, said Pawan Singh, the co-founder of the Foundation.

“I am honoured and excited to be part of this project. This is an incredible opportunity to give back to the sport that has brought me so much joy and success. My aim is not only to improve the athletes but also inspire them to believe in their abilities and strive for greatness”, said Manuela.

The Project Leap, an initiative of Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) and Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation, aims at providing comprehensive training, personalised mentoring, sports science testing along with best facilities for athletes who have exceptional skill and commitment.