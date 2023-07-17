July 17, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Changwon (Korea)

Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw won the mixed air rifle gold in the junior World Championship here on Monday.

The Indian pair defeated qualification toppers Oceanne Muller and Romain Aufrere of France 17-13 for the gold.

Bronze for Sainyam & Abhinav

ADVERTISEMENT

In mixed air pistol, the pair of Sainyam and Abhinav Choudhary missed the chance to fight for the gold by two points, but ensured the bronze medal with a 17-11 win over the Korean team of Kim Juri and Kim Kanghyun.

With three gold, a silver and two bronze medals, India was in the second spot in the medals table behind China, which had one extra silver.

The results:

Mixed air pistol: 1. China (Wang Siyu, Bu Shuaihang) 16 (583); 2. China-2 (Yao Qianxun, Zhang Yu) 4 (576); 3. India (Sainyam, Abhinav Chaudhary) 17 (574); 4. Korea (Kim Juri, Kim Kanghyun) 11 (576); 6. India-2 (Ajnjali Chaudhary, Shubham Bisla) 573.

Mixed air rifle: 1. India (Gautami Bhanot, Abhinav Shaw) 17 (627.4); 2. France (Oceanne Muller, Romain Aufrere) 13 (632.4); 3. China-2 (Zhang Jiale, Zhu Mingshuai) 16 (626.4); 4. China (Fan Xinyi, Shen Yuchen) 14 (625.5); 6. India-2 (Sonam Maskar, Parth Mane) 624.9.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT