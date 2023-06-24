ADVERTISEMENT

Gurpreet Singh leads with 295 in rapid fire pistol

June 24, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

Sports Bureau

NEW DELHI

Olympian Gurpreet Singh shot 295 out of 300 with a series of 99, 98, 98 in the first stage of 25-metre rapid fire pistol in the fifth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Anish Bhanwala (292), Udhayveer Sidhu (289), Anhad Jawanda (288), Bhavesh Shekhawat (288), Arpit Goel (287), Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar (286) were some of the other leading scorers at the half way stage of competition.

The second stage of competition followed by the finals will be held for rapid fire pistol on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also be a packed day of five other finals. The junior rapid fire pistol finals will also be there on Sunday. The men’s air rifle and women’s rifle 3-position events will be held on Sunday, along with the junior events.

Only two of the six finals are scheduled to be held in the final hall, men’s air rifle and rapid fire pistol. The rest of the finals will be held in the 10-metre, 25-metre and 50-metre qualification ranges.

The cream of Indian shooting is set to compete in these two selection trials, as it would lead to the naming of teams for the World Championships, Asian Games and Asian Championships. The World Championship will offer four Olympic quota places in each of the 12 events in pistol, rifle and shotgun. The Asian Championship will offer two Olympic quota places in each event.

Indian shooting has won three Olympic quota places for Paris so far, through Rudrankksh Patil (air rifle), Bhowneesh Mendiratta (trap) and Swapnil Kusale (rifle 3-position).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US