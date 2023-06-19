ADVERTISEMENT

National riflle and pistol trials from June 24

June 19, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The cream of Indian shooting will be in action in the National selection trials to be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from June 24 to 30.

The fifth and sixth selection trials for rifle and pistol will start with the air rifle for men and 25m pistol events for both men and women. The 50m rifle 3-position event will also be held first for women, and then followed by the men’s event.

The air rifle for women will be held on June 27 and 28. The air pistol events for both men and women will be held on June 29 and 30.

The Indian teams for the Asian Games and the Asian Championship that offers Olympic quota places, will be finalised after the trials.

The shotgun selection trials have already been completed.





