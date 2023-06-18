HamberMenu
Coach Uwe Knapp joins Gun for Glory 

June 18, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
New beginning: Coach Knapp at the Gun for Glory Academy in Pune. 

New beginning: Coach Knapp at the Gun for Glory Academy in Pune.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

German pistol coach Uwe Knapp has joined Gun For Glory shooting academy to strengthen its elite program, Project Leap.

“The expertise and successful track record of Uwe Knapp will enrich our training programs and enhance the overall performance of our athletes. This partnership will contribute significantly in the growth of shooting sport in India and bring us closer to our goal of making Olympic champions”, said the co-founder of Gun for glory, Pawan Singh.

“Gun for Glory’s commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with my coaching philosophy. Together, we will strive to unlock the full potential of the athletes selected in Project Leap. I look forward to working with the talented individuals and guide them towards achieving their dreams”, said Knapp.

Apart from expert coaching, the shooters under the scheme will have the support of sports psychologist, mind trainer, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning trainer, nutritionist, as well as barrel testing and weapon maintenance services.

