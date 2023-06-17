June 17, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

Olympian Kynan Chenai and Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta continued to stay in the lead with a score of 98 out of 100 after four rounds of trap in the fourth National shotgun selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Saturday.

Kynan had a series of 25, 25, 23 and 25, while Bhowneesh had two rounds of 24, after having shot two rounds of 25 on the first day of competition.

Fahd Sultan (97), Prithviraj Tondaiman (96), Shardul Vihan, Lakshay Sheoran (95), Anirudh Singh and Manavjit Singh Sandhu (94) were the others in the leading bunch.

After the fifth round on Sunday, the top six will qualify for the final

In women’s trap, Manisha Keer was in the lead with a score of 90, one point ahead of three shooters, Rajeshwari Kumari, Neeru and Shagun Chowdhary.

Bhavna Chaudhary, Sabeera Haris, Preti Rajak, Pragati Dubey followed with the score of 88.

Shreyasi Singh was in the 17th place along with Seema Tomar with a score of 83.