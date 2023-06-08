June 08, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

Stay focussed on three crucial areas – breathing, standing position and balance. This has been the mantra for the gifted shooter Dhanush Srikanth who won the men’s 10m air rifle gold in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl (Germany) recently.

In an exclusive chat with The Hindu, 19-year-old Dhanush (hearing impaired) said it was never easy to compete with normal shooters and that he had to come to grips with many technical issues too.

“I tried to stay calm and keep my mind free of any tensions. Just wanted to give off my best, which was my pre-tournament goal too. And, I am really delighted to win a gold,” he said.

“But again, I must thank Gagan Sir (Dhanush is a trainee at London Olympics medallist Gagan Narang’s Gun For Glory Academy at Trimulgherry here) and coach Neha Chavan, for all the support. There was never an instance when I felt uncomfortable. They always kept me in a comfort zone, ensuring that I am always ready for any challenge at international level,” the young shooter said.

“The mood before the World Cup was pretty good and full of confidence given the kind of preparations. Yes, the target was a gold even as I was aware that the competition would be really tough,” Dhanush said.

Ultimate goal

“This is a significant World Cup gold for sure as every medal and a certificate should only help me in my endeavour to dream big and accomplish many more goals,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to win a gold in the Olympics,” he added.

What has been the best advice of Gagan? “He has always believed in me. In spite of my hearing issues, he took it upon himself as a challenge to give me the best possible training and support to make sure that my impairment will not be the reason I do not succeed in this sport,” Dhanush said.

“It has not been easy for my family financially as shooting is still an expensive sport, especially if you want to make it to the International levels-where the competition is fierce,” the champion shooter said.

“Luckily, thanks to GFG and the Project Leap programme which helps you to make it to the highest level, for giving me the required support. Yes, I am also grateful to the Khelo India and the TOPS initiatives and the State and the National shooting associations for all the help and belief in me,” he said.

“I hope they continue to support the sport in Telangana State and in Hyderabad especially where I spend a lot of my time in training,” Dhanush signed off.

