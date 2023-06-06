June 06, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Former World Champion and three-time Olympic finalist Peter Sidi has been drafted as the rifle coach by Gun for Glory for its Project Leap.

The 44-year-old Hungarian, Sidi has been a phenomenal shooter, winning 26 World Cup medals including nine gold across air rifle, prone and 3-position events. He has eight World Cup Final medals, including two gold. He was also seven-time European champion, and won silver and bronze, four each.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sidi to the GFG family. His expertise and experience will take our High Performance training programme to new heights. We are confident that our association will create an environment of excellence, enabling our athletes to achieve remarkable success at the national and international level”, said the co-founder and CEO of GFG, Pawan Singh.

“Gun for Glory has always been at the forefront of fostering shooting talent. I look forward to working with the passionate athletes and contributing to their growth. Together, we will strive to produce champions who will make their mark on the world stage”, said Sidi, who had competed in five Olympics on the trot from Sydney to Rio.

GFG, a brain child of World and Olympic medallist, Gagan Narang, has 12 academies across the country. It has made phenomenal contribution to the growth of Indian shooting by nurturing talent and grooming champions.

