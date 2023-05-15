HamberMenu
Best shooters for shotgun World Cup

May 15, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Only the cream of Indian shooting will be competing in the Shotgun World Cup, scheduled to be staged in Almaty, Kazakhstan from May 22 to 28.

Overall, the World Cup has attracted 41 countries and 233 shooters, as per the entry list so far.

Indian team:

Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Bhowneesh Mendiratta; Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Shreyasi Singh.

Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Gurjoat Khangura, Anantjeet Singh Naruka; Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Darshna Rathore.

