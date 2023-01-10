Sift Kaur Samra tops yet again in rifle 3-position

January 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sift Kaur Samra continued to assert her mastery of the women’s rifle 3-position event as she beat Olympian Anjum Moudgil 16-14 for the top spot in the second National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

Both Sift and Anjum shot high scores in qualification and were much superior to the rest of the pack in sealing their spot for the final dual. The two had finished 1-2 in the first trial.

Shriyanka Sadangi was placed third ahead of Surabhi Bharadwaj, Vanshika Shaihi, Ashi Chouksey, Gaayathri NIthyanandam and Sunidhi Chauhan.

In men’s air rifle, world champion Rudrankksh Patil recovered lost ground as he topped the second trials with a 17-13 win over Olympian Chain Singh. There was hardly any difference in the performance of the two in the semifinals, as they rose above Shahu Tushar Mane and qualification topper Hriday Hazarika (633.6).

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also shot high (632.0) along with Arjun Babuta (631.5) but had to settle for the fifth and seventh spots respectively.

Rudrankksh had finished second to Lagad Saurav Gorakh in the first trial.

Meanwhile in the first trials of women’s 25-metre sports pistol, Manu Bhaker was a class act as she beat World Cup gold medallist Chinki Yadav 27-21 for the top spot. Esha Singh and Abhidnya Patil placed third and fourth respectively, ahead of qualification topper Rhythm Sangwan (583).

The results:

10m air rifle: Men: 1. Rudrankksh Patil 17 (260.9) 630.8; 2. Chain Singh 13 (261) 630.0; 3. Shahu Tushar Mane 259.7 (630.1); 4. Hriday Hazarika 259.2 (633.6).

Junior men: 1. Sheersh Aditya Kashyap 17 (262.7) 630.0; 2. Saalim 11 (263.8) 629.5; 3. Abhinav Shaw 261.6 (631.3); 4. Manvendra Singh Shekhawat 260.3 (628.4).

25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Manu Bhaker 27 (14) 581; 2. Chinki Yadav 21 (12) 574; 3. Esha Singh 17 (16) 582; 4. Abhidnya Patil 9 (14) 575.

Junior women: 1. Arshdeep Kaur 24 (11) 568; 2. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 20 (10) 581; 3. Megana Sadula 15 (11) 572; 4. Naamya Kapoor 10 (12) 573.

50m rifle 3-position: Women: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 16 (408.7) 589; 2. Anjum Moudgil 14 (408) 588; 3. Shriyanka Sadangi 405.6 (586); 4. Surabhi Bharadwaj 404.2 (584).

Junior women: 1. Nupur Kumrrawat 16 (400.9) 575; 2. Nikita Kundu 12 (406.4) 582; 3. Dhyaneshwari Patil 400.8 (566); 4. Sharanya Lakhan 399.5 (571).

