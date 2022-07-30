July 30, 2022 17:40 IST

NEW DELHI

Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Gurjoat Singh led with 72 out of 75 after three rounds of men’s skeet in the Digvijay Singh shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Abhay Singh Sekhon was one point behind the leaders, while Olympian and World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan was on 69, along with two others, Arjun Thakur and Parampal Singh Guron, following increasingly better rounds of 22, 23 and 24. Amrinder Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Sanyashi were on 68.

In the women’s section, Ganemat Sekhon and Maheshwari Chauhan led with 70, one point ahead of Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal, the junior women leaders.

Areeba Khan and Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala were on 68. Sanjana Sood (67), Rashmmi Rathore (65) and Darshna Rathore (64) will be trying to step up their score so as to ensure a top-eight finish and a progress into the semifinals.

Karttiki Singh Shaktawat was struggling with 54, following rounds of 20, 16 and 18.

Abhay Singh Sekhon (71) led in the junior men’s event, comfortably ahead of Rajveer Singh Gill and Bhavtegh Singh Gill (67).

Two more rounds will be followed by the semifinals and medal rounds on Sunday.