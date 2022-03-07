Rhythm & Anish win mixed rapid fire pistol gold; India tops medals table

Sports Bureau

Rhythm Sangwan and Anish Bhanwala gave a golden finish for India as they won the mixed rapid fire pistol event with a 17-7 victory over Thailand in the shooting World Cup which concluded here on Monday.

Earlier, Anish along with Olympian Gurpreet Singh and Bhavesh Shekhawat had won the rapid fire pistol silver behind Germany in the men’s team event.

The gold and silver helped India top the medals table with four gold, two silver and a bronze, ahead of Norway which had three gold, a silver and two bronze, among the 22 countries that shared the 62 medals.

The results:

Men: 25m rapid fire pistol team: 1. Germany (Christian Reitz, Oliver Geis, Florian Peter) 17 (567) 881; 2. India (Anish Bhanwala, Gurpreet Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat) 7 (568) 862; 3. Czech Republic 16 (562) 849; 4. Indonesia 0 (545) 833.

25m rapid fire pistol mixed team: 1. India (Rhythm Sangwan, Anish Bhanwala) 17 (370) 566; 2. Thailand (Chawisa Paduka, Ram Khamhaeng) 7 (381) 562; 3. Singapore 16 (367) 544; 4. Indonesia 14 (360) 546; India-1 (Esha Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat) 356 (539).