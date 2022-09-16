Two entries for shooting Worlds defy norms

Kamesh Srinivasan
September 16, 2022 17:32 IST

NEW DELHI

After the stringent selection for the shooting World Championship, when the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) chose 45 shooters including juniors, two entries in centre fire pistol have raised eye brows.

As per the event-wise list published by the international federation ISSF for the Worlds to be staged in Cairo from October 12, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and Vishwajeet Singh, who are not in the top-30, forget top-3, of the latest national ranking list, have entered the World Championship, along with the No.1 ranked Omkar Singh.

Even though the NRAI had announced that shooters in the non-Olympic events like centre fire pistol would fund their own entries, it was categorically mentioned that “only three shooters as per the ranking will be allowed to participate at their own cost”.

The 51-year-old Sanjeev will be competing in his maiden ISSF event while Vishwajeet had competed in the junior events in 2014.

In comparison, only meritorious shooters figure in 25m standard pistol and 50m free pistol, which are also non-Olympic events.

