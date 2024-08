Sports Minister felicitates Sarabjot Singh

The Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh with a cash award of ₹22.5 lakh here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarabjot, who had won the mixed air pistol bronze with Manu Bhaker, returned from Paris along with other shooters Arjun Babuta, Ramita Jindal, Rhythm Sangwan, Sandeep Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema.

Coaches Suma Shirur, Samaresh Jung and Sarabjot’s personal coach Abhsihek Rana had also returned with the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sports Minister acknowledged the good performance of the shooters in Paris.

“Each one of you is a champion. It was hard for some of you to come to terms with the fact that you missed the medal by a whisker. But, don’t let that loss lessen your passion for the game. Instead, let it fuel your motivation to excel in future competitions,”, he said.

Expressing happiness about the way Khelo India scheme was grooming young champions to world standards, the Minister said: “Sarabjot is a personification of this pyramidal structure. Khelo India to Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to the Olympic podium finish. But, support alone cannot guarantee results. It is the hard work of the athletes, the motivation of their parents, coaches and those around them that ensures their final victory”.

The Minister also pointed out that the new KIRTI (Khelo India Rising Talent Initiative) scheme, a nation-wide drive to nurture sports talent, would be a “game changer” in identifying future Olympians from the grass roots level and back them in their sporting journey.

Ms. Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Sports, was also present in felicitating the first batch of shooting squad that returned from Paris.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.