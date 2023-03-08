ADVERTISEMENT

Ganemat and Mairaj miss medal round by one point

March 08, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Sports Bureau

DOHA

Ganemat Sekhon and Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 143 and missed the chance to fight for a medal by one point in mixed skeet team event in the shotgun World Cup here on Wednesday.

The other Indian pair of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 141 for the 12th place among 32 teams.

The formidable American duo of Kimberly Rhode and Vincent Hancock outplayed the French team of Lucie Anastassiou and Eric Delaunay 6-0 for the gold, after the two teams had tied on 148 in qualifying for the gold medal match.

The results:

Skeet Mixed team: 1. USA (Kimberly Rhode, Vincent Hancock) 6 (148); 2. France (Lucie Anastassiou, Eric Delaunay) 0 (148); 3. Italy (Diana Bacosi, Luigi Lodde) 6 (146); 4. Chile (Francisca Chadid, Hector Barahona) 2 (144); 5. India (Ganemat Sekhon, Mairaj Ahmad Khan) 143; 12. India-2 (Maheshwari Chauhan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka) 141.

CONNECT WITH US