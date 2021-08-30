Shooter Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win gold at Paralympics

Tokyo

30 August 2021 08:59 IST

The 19-year-old finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history on August 30 as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event here.

The 19-year-old finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

She’s the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

Advertising

Advertising

In the SH1 Rifle category, shooters are able to hold a gun with arms. The athletes have an impairment in their legs, for example amputations or paraplegia. Some athletes will compete in a seated position, while others will compete in a standing position.