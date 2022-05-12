Shiva Narwal, Palak bag gold in Junior World Cup

Sarabjot, champion Shiva and Kamalov with the air pistol medals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 12, 2022 18:53 IST

Sports Bureau

Shiva Narwal came up with a brilliant fare and defeated compatriot Sarabjot Singh 16-12 for the air pistol gold in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

Shiva had topped the qualification with 585, but Sarabjot (577) emerged on top in the second stage 2.9 points ahead of Shiva.

Arjun Singh Cheema was placed sixth. Not part of the team, Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary could muster only 575.

In women’s air pistol, Palak downed Manu Bhaker 17-9 for the gold. Palak topped qualification with 577 and Manu managed to grab the last berth with 565. Manu turned the tide in her favour with a strong fare in the second stage when she topped with 250.6, but Palak had the last laugh in the gold match.

Indian team bagged the mixed air rifle silver through Ramita and Paarth Makhija, going down 17-13 to the Polish team of Julia Ewa Piotrowska and Wiktor Sajdak.

India is on top of the table with four gold and six silver medals. France and Poland are the only other teams to win a gold each.

The results:

Air pistol: Junior men: 1. Shiva Narwal 16 (249.0) 585; 2. Sarabjot Singh 12 (251.9) 578; 3. Mukhammad Kamalov (Uzb) 247.7 (577); 6. Arjun Singh Cheema 196.3) 577; Saurabh Chaudhary 575.

Junior women: 1. Palak 17 (248.1) 577; 2. Manu Bhaker 9 (250.6) 565; 3. Anna Dulce (Mda) 242.8 (567); 14. Esha Singh 563.

Air rifle mixed team: 1. Poland (Julia Ewa Piotrowska, Wiktor Sajdak) 17 (626.6); 2. India (Ramita, Paarth Makhija) 13 (628.0); 3. France (Oceanne Muller, Bastien Destefanis) 17 (626.6); 4. Germany (Franziska Driessen, Nils Palberg) 9 (624.3); 3. France-2 (Julia Canestrelli, Noe Guez Auger) 16 (624.5); 4. Czech Republic (Adela Zrustova, Vojtech Zaborec) 8 (624.9); 16. India-2 (Arya Borse, Rudrankksh Patil) 620.9.