Shiva Keshavan plans academy to promote winter sports

Mumbai

19 February 2020 22:59 IST

Shiva Keshavan, the first Indian representative to compete in luge at the Winter Olympics, is aiming to build an academy to nurture talented youngsters and is in talks with a couple of State governments.

“My idea is to have a residential complex with all the multi-sports facilities and since (it will be) in the mountains, we will have access to the ski area, ice hockey,” Keshavan told reporters here. “It can be built over time. So, I’m speaking to a couple of State governments to give land or get some sponsors.”

Keshavan, a six-time Olympian, was speaking on the sidelines of the ‘CII Conclave on Winter Sports’, but he did not divulge which State governments he is in talks with.

