Sheetal sizzles, qualifies for the round of 16

India’s armless archer Sheetal Devi finished second in the women’s individual compound open ranking round with a stunning performance to directly make the round of 16 at the Paralympics on Thursday.

The 17-year-old, who shoots with her legs, scored a total of 703 points out of possible 720 to finish second behind Oznur Girdi Cure of Turkey, who set a ranking round world record of 704 points.

Sheetal also got past the ranking round world record of 698 set by Phoebe Pine Paterson of Great Britain earlier this month.

The top-four finishers in the ranking round, including Sheetal, got byes from the round of 32 and they will feature in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Sheetal had become a sensation during last year’s Asian Para Games where she became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Games to go with a silver.

The other Indian in the fray, Sarita finished ninth with a score of 682 and will face Abdul Jalil Nur Jannaton of Malaysia in the round of 32 on Friday.

In the men’s individual recurve open ranking round, Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Harvinder Singh finished ninth with a score of 637. He will face Tseng Lung-Hui of Taiwan in the round of 32 on September 4.

In cycling, Jyoti Gaderiya bowed out of the women’s C1-3 3000m individual pursuit event after finishing 10th and last in the qualifying round.

Sukant Kadam, Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun, Nitesh Kumar, and Thulasimathi Murugesan notched up contrasting wins in their respective opening men’s singles matches in the para badminton competition. However, Mandeep Kaur and Manasi Joshi lost their respective women’s singles group stage matches.

The mixed doubles duo of Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre, seeded second, also lost their group stage match.