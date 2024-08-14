Shaurya, Ranjit and Yashas off to a robust start

Rookie Shaurya Bhattacharya (Delhi), Ranjit Singh (Chandigarh) and Yashas Chandra (Mysuru) conquered a power-packed field in searing heat to set up a three-way lead on the opening day of the second KGiSL Coimbatore Open, powered by Prima Donna, at the par-72 Coimbatore Golf Club course here on Wednesday.

The trio shot scores of six-under 66 on a day that was rather unkind to the golfers. Even the best of the bunch had to sweat and toil in intense humidity. Unexpectedly, the westerly winds that usually pose a challenge was calm. And it did help their cause as they played it cool and to their potential to finish the day on a high.

The seasoned Ranjit had an early breakthrough with his chip-in from the bunker for birdie on the 12th. Thereafter, he built on the momentum, landing it within five feet to collect three more birdies and converting from 10 feet and 25 feet for birdies on the fourth and ninth respectively.

Meanwhile, Shaurya, after an early bogey on the second hole, bounced back strongly with four birdies on the front-nine. He recompensed for his bogey on the 11th with a brilliant eagle conversion from 25 feet on the 13th and two more birdies from a range of 10 to 17 feet on the back-nine.

Yashas, on the other hand, produced some appealing approach shots and a terrific tee shot on the par-3 fourth during his flawless first round.

Rookies Michele Ortolani of Italy and Hyderabad’s Milind Soni were one shot behind the leaders in tied fourth.

Coimbatore-based amateur J Vignessh carded a 77 to be tied 102nd, while local professional Sidhartha Sharathram was a further shot behind in tied 107th.