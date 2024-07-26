GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shaurya Bawa felicitated by coach and fellow trainees

Shaurya Bawa is the second Indian after Kush Kumar in 2014 to win a World Championship junior medal

Updated - July 27, 2024 08:06 am IST

Published - July 26, 2024 08:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Shaurya Bawa felicitation at the Squash Xtreme Academy in National Stadium in Delhi on Friday.

Shaurya Bawa felicitation at the Squash Xtreme Academy in National Stadium in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

World junior squash bronze medallist Shaurya Bawa was felicitated by his long-time coach Dhruv Dhawan and fellow trainees at the Squash Xtreme Academy in Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Friday.

The 18-year-old Shaurya, who is studying in Columbia University, was presented ₹.5,00,000 for becoming only the second Indian boy after Kush Kumar in 2014 to win a World Championship junior medal.

“It is a dream come true for Shaurya and all of us at the Squash Xtreme Academy. He has been training with me from the age of nine. We had always tried to hone a world class player with the process and plan designed at home. It is gratifying that we could achieve this”, said Dhruv.

Shaurya Bawa with coach Dhruv Dhawan at the National Stadium in Delhi on Friday.

Shaurya Bawa with coach Dhruv Dhawan at the National Stadium in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We are delighted with Shaurya’s achievement. This will inspire the Indian squash community to believe and deliver more champions on the global stage”, the coach said.

“Shaurya had to do intense sessions to prepare for the World Championship. We did not have much time after his return from Columbia before the Championship. He also had to go through the selection trials, and won it”, recalled Dhruv.

The coach pointed out that Shaurya trained for about six hours every day on technical, tactical aspects apart from fitness, to prepare for the World Championship in right earnest.

“At our academy, we have another very talented kid Yusha Nafees who also qualified for World junior championship. Playing with each other was extremely useful for the two. With this medal, Shaurya has shown that he has the potential to be one of the biggest contenders for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, if given the right support”, said Dhruv.

Shaurya will continue to train in Delhi for another month before he returns to Columbia to pursue his studies and play for University the team.

