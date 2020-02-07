Sharon Stone to host Laureus awards

Hollywood star Sharon Stone will host the 20th Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin on February 17.

This year, the Laureus Awards celebrates two decades of the movement.

Boris Becker, Cafu, Fabian Cancellara, Nadia Comaneci, Luis Figo, Ruud Gullit, Tony Hawk, Michael Johnson, Edwin Moses, Li Na, Mark Spitz and Katarina Witt are some of the Laureus Academy members who have confirmed participation in Berlin.