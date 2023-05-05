HamberMenu
TT team’s preparatory camp in Bengaluru from Sunday

May 05, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Sports Bureau

CHENNAI

The Indian table tennis team will have a preparatory camp at SAI Centre, Bengaluru, from May 7 to 17 for the World individual championships to be held in Durban from May 20 to 28.

All the top players, including G. Sathiyan, A. Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, and the others who have been selected for the Worlds, are expected to take part in the camp.

India’s top singles paddler Sathiyan has been training with Manika in Hyderabad at the academy run by Aman Balgu for the last four days with Sathiyan’s coach S. Raman in an effort to perform well in mixed doubles at the Worlds.

“We are seeded fourth in mixed doubles, and the lone Indians seeded in the five categories of men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles. We are looking for a medal — both the semifinalists will win a bronze each — though I know it is very difficult,” Sathiyan told The Hindu from Hyderabad.

