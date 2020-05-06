Sharapova recalls fun dinner with Djokovic

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova has revealed that fellow tennis star and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was once fanboying on her over dinner.

During an Instagram Live chat with the Serbian ace, Sharapova, who called time on her illustrious career in February, said: “I remember we played this little exhibition. I was young, you were young, way before you had any Grand Slam titles. I don’t know if you’d even won a tournament at that point,” said Sharapova.

This part of the chat was shared by ATP Tour on its official twitter handle.

“You said that if you’d win (in a mixed doubles match), I would have to pay dinner. I was like, ‘Okay, whatever, who is this kid?’” Sharapova recalled.

“You won and you were like, ‘We have dinner tonight. We’re going to the Japanese place!’ I was like, ‘Are you serious? You and me, going to dinner, tonight?’ So we did. We ended up going to dinner and it was so funny because you pulled out I think an old Kodak camera and you asked the waiter to take a photo of us... and here we are,” she further said.

“It’s actually what happened. Maria is saying the truth,” Djokovic said, laughing.

“I think you were fanboying,” Sharapova replied.