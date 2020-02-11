Sport

Sharan and Sitak stun top seeds

Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak of New Zealand caused a flutter, shocking top seeds Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor 7-6(3), 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinal of the $804,180 ATP tournament on Tuesday.

In the $275,000 WTA event in Hua Hin, Ankita Raina began well but Katarzyna Kawa of Poland rallied to a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory in the first round.

The results: First round:

$804,180 ATP, New York, USA: Artem Sitak (Nzl) & Divij Sharan bt Austin Krajicek (US) & Franko Skugor (Cro) 7-6(3), 6-3.

$275,000 WTA, Hua Hin, Thailand: Katarzyna Kawa (Pol) bt Ankita Raina 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Piotr Matuszewski (Pol) & David Poljak (Cze) bt Mehlulli Don Ayanda Sibanda (Zim) & Aryan Goveas 7-5, 4-6, [10-2].

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Rishab Agarwal bt Sebastian Prechtel (Ger) 6-3, 6-2.

