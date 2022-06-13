Sport

Shankar Heisnam advances

Shanker Heisnam beat fellow qualifier Aditya Chauhan 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the under-18 boys first round of the AITA Super series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex in Chandigarh on Monday.

The results (first round):

Boys: U-18: Swastik Sharma bt Arnav Bishnoi 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Dhruv Sachdeva bt Pranav Mishra 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Prashant Proacha bt Dhruv Aggarwal 6-2, 6-2; Vatsal Manikantan bt Jash Shah 6-4, 6-4; Aaradhaya Dwivedi bt Prag Sheoran 6-2, 6-2; Harsh Fogaat bt Keshav Dangi 6-3, 6-4; Bhicky Sagolshem bt Piyush Priyadarshi 6-2, 6-2; Varchasva Thapliyal bt Akshat Dhull 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Deepam Malik bt Harmanjit Kahlon 6-2, 6-2; Shanker Heisnam bt Aditya Chauhan 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; Jevin Ashok Kanani bt Sahin Rana 6-2, 6-2; Om Yadav bt Jai Pareek 6-1, 6-2; Dhruv Kumar bt Anirudh Sangra 6-0, 6-1.

Girls: U-16: Shagun Kumari bt Mehakpreet Kaur 6-1, 6-3; Radha Sadhra bt Avni Sahraya 7-6(5), 7-5; Aarushi Raval bt Ajenika Puri 6-0, 6-0; Divya Sharma bt Katyani Raat 6-2, 7-6(4); Dea Sharma bt Samaria Sidhu 6-0, 6-0; Saijayani Banerjee bt Saanvi Garg 6-1, 6-1; Tamanna Panwar bt Tamanna Walia 6-4, 6-3; Mannat Awasthi bt Arisha Thukral 6-4, 6-2; Kritika Sharma bt Trisha Saha 6-3, 6-1; Poonam bt Mankirat Kaur 6-4, 6-2; Jaya Kapoor bt Vanshika Yadav 6-0, 6-0; Suhani Gaur bt Geetaarthi Gaba 6-0, 6-1.


