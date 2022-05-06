Shameel Chembakath. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 06, 2022 19:40 IST

Special Correspondent

HYDERABAD

Indian Super League (ISL) champion Hyderabad FC announced on Friday that Appu Jose will be the new Sporting Director, Thangboi Singto, the Technical Director, and reserve team head coach Shameel Chembakath has been promoted as the first team assistant coach ahead of the upcoming season.

“Appu Jose will be in charge of taking forward the club’s vision and philosophy. He will coordinate with the head coach and other Technical Staff for all the technical matters,” a media release said. “Appu’s core responsibilities will involve scouting, recruiting and transfer decisions of players as well as technical and sporting staff hiring.”

In his new role, Singto, who served as the club’s first team assistant coach over the last two seasons, will focus on building the club’s youth structure which forms a key part of the HFC philosophy. He will nurture and oversee various HFC Club and Academy partnerships in Telangana as well as other parts of the country.

Singto will also assist in building the football ecosystem in the region, especially Hyderabad, and will work closely with the respective stakeholders. One of the core areas he will also focus on is the coach education and conduct the trainers programme that will see coaches progress through the club and its partners.

Shameel will work closely with Club’s head coach Manolo Marquez and add value to the senior team.

It is said that his appointment will encourage young aspiring coaches as well.

“We have made three key appointments in the club, keeping in mind the club’s direction and vision. We want to build on last season’s success, and we believe we have the right team in place,” HFC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said.