Shaji Prabhakaran named AIFF Secretary General

NEW DELHI: The newly-elected Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had its first meeting here on Saturday with several decisions taken to get the working of the federation back on track.

All members, including the eminent players co-opted in the EC barring Bhaichung Bhutia, who lost the presidential election on Friday, were present with the EC unanimously approving Shaji Prabhakaran’s nomination as the new AIFF Secretary General. Shaji, who has been associated with FIFA and AFC in the past, is currently the president of Football Delhi.

“Dr. Shaji’s previous experience as FIFA Regional Development Officer will bring in new and fresh ideas which will provide the much-needed fillip to Indian Football,” AIFF president Kalyan Choubey, who proposed his name, said.

The acting secretary general Sunando Dhar was appointed as the new deputy to Prabhakaran while I.M. Vijayan was named chairman of the Technical Committee with former national stars Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Climax Lawrence, Harjinder Singh, Arun Malhotra and Pinki Bompal being the other members.

Former India captain Shabbir Ali was named as chairman of the AIFF Advisory Committee.