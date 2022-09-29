Shagun gets past Ridhima

Sports Bureau
September 29, 2022 18:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

LUCKNOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shagun Kumari defeated Ridhima Singh 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 to set up a title clash against top seed Jaya Kapoor in the Asian under-16 tennis tournament at the Vijayant Khand Stadium on Thursday.

Jaya put herself in line for a double as she won the doubles title with Shagun Kumari.

In the boys section, top seed Aditya Mor will play Aradhya Kshitij in the final. Aditya won the doubles crown with Praneel Sharma.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results:

Boys, semifinals: Aditya Mor bt Daksh Kapoor 6-4, 6-2; Aradhya Kshitij bt Aashravya Mehra 6-1, 6-3; Doubles, final: Aditya Mor & Praneel Sharma bt Pranav Mishra & Namish Sharma 6-3, 6-1.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Girls, semifinals: Jaya Kapoor bt Arzan Khorakiwala 6-3, 6-2; Shagun Kumari bt Ridhima Singh 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; Doubles, final: Jaya Kapoor & Shagun Kumari bt Sidhak Kaur & Ridhima Singh 6-3, 6-1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sports event
tennis

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app